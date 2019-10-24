Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
Oppo begins Android 10-based ColorOS trial update rollout to the Reno in India

The trial update will be sent to a limited number of Oppo Reno users with a broader rollout coming soon.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 16:38:37 IST

Oppo has started rolling out the Android 10-based ColorOS 6 update in India. This update is a trial version and it will only reach a limited number of users. Currently, it’s arriving on the Oppo Reno and there’s no information whether the trial update will be available on the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom or the Oppo Reno 2 series.

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom could also receive the ColorOS 6 trial update. Image: tech2

The update was announced on ColorOS’ official Twitter account. It mentioned that the update is now rolling out in India and it will arrive in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand by the end of October. The trial version is going to be available to only a limited range of models starting with the Reno. However, the account hasn’t spoken about any other models. This does indicate that the trial version could be made available to other Reno phones as well.

ColorOS revealed a few details about what the trial version includes. It talks about the first batch of features of Android 10 coming to the selected device which is the Reno. The features include Dark mode, Full-screen navigation gestures, Permission controls, MAC randomisation, and Digital Wellbeing.

If you’re an Oppo Reno user, head over to Settings > Software Update. Tap on the ‘Settings’ icon on the top right corner and tap ‘Trial Version.’ Fill all the necessary details and tap on ‘Apply Now’. Then, go back to ‘System Update’ and select ‘Download Now’. The full version of ColorOS 6 with Android 10 is expected to arrive soon.

