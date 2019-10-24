tech2 News Staff

Oppo has started rolling out the Android 10-based ColorOS 6 update in India. This update is a trial version and it will only reach a limited number of users. Currently, it’s arriving on the Oppo Reno and there’s no information whether the trial update will be available on the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom or the Oppo Reno 2 series.

The update was announced on ColorOS’ official Twitter account. It mentioned that the update is now rolling out in India and it will arrive in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand by the end of October. The trial version is going to be available to only a limited range of models starting with the Reno. However, the account hasn’t spoken about any other models. This does indicate that the trial version could be made available to other Reno phones as well.

We are rolling out the trial version of #Android10 on OPPO Reno with ColorOS 6 for limited users. Go to "Settings–Software Updates-Setting Icon-Trial Version" to check the version upgrade. It will be available for more regions. Stay tuned with us!#ColorOSUpdate #ColorOS6 #OPPO pic.twitter.com/sxdwd8HgoD — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) October 23, 2019

ColorOS revealed a few details about what the trial version includes. It talks about the first batch of features of Android 10 coming to the selected device which is the Reno. The features include Dark mode, Full-screen navigation gestures, Permission controls, MAC randomisation, and Digital Wellbeing.

If you’re an Oppo Reno user, head over to Settings > Software Update. Tap on the ‘Settings’ icon on the top right corner and tap ‘Trial Version.’ Fill all the necessary details and tap on ‘Apply Now’. Then, go back to ‘System Update’ and select ‘Download Now’. The full version of ColorOS 6 with Android 10 is expected to arrive soon.

