Smartphone brand Oppo is all set to launch a new fitness band, called the Band Style. The band aims to provide comprehensive health monitoring to the users as it comes with continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment during sleep and general fitness tracking, among other features. As per the firm, the price of the band along with all the specifications will be unveiled during the launch event on 8 March. It will be rolled out alongside the OPPO F19 Pro series.

Fitness meets fashion. Introducing the must-wear #OPPOBand Style, equipped with Continuous SpO2 Monitoring, aesthetic metal buckle and many more intelligent features. #ActivateYourHealth

Sale starts on 8th March.

The fitness band sports a real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring feature, which continuously assesses the breathing quality of the user throughout the day. The SpO2 monitoring is enabled with a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor. So when a user has the band on them, the device will monitor blood oxygen saturation per second. This monitoring continues even when the user is sleeping.

Apart from this, the device comes with 12 workout modes and users will be able to keep a tab on the varied types of workout that they are doing using the band. Some of the modes are swimming, running, walking, cricket, yoga, and cycling. The Oppo wearable will let users check their progress using the HeyTap Health app.

A press release by the company stated that the device has been built to tackle various sleep problems. Thus, the product comes with sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring. All these features will record and analyse the user’s sleep health.

The launch event is going to be held on 8 March and it will have EDM artist Nucleya as the guest to unveil the F19 smartphones. The event is going to be live streamed across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Interested people can tune in to the official social media handles of Oppo to watch the event from 7 pm onwards.