FP Trending

Popular smartphone brand Oppo has set up its first 5G innovation laboratory in India. The lab will strive to make technological advancements in the field of 5G tech along with working on accelerating its rollout in the country. The 5G Innovation Lab has been set up at Oppo’s Research and development (R&D) centre situated in Hyderabad, announced the company on Tuesday. In a press release, the firm also declared its plans of setting up three more labs. These functional laboratories will be dedicated to improving the camera, power, and battery and performance sections of a smartphone.

“Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe,” read the release.

With the setting up of the new 5G lab, Oppo aims at developing more feasible ways of welcoming and popularizing 5G connectivity in India. Talking about its patents in the domain, the release said that Oppo has more than 3,000 5G standard-related proposals addressed to 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and has declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI).

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head of R&D Oppo India, said: “5G development is a key focus area for Oppo and our R&D facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base”. Sharing the focus behind the lab setup, the VP added that Oppo strives to develop “core technologies for the 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem” along with supporting India in its 5G journey.

The Oppo India R&D team will be working closely with top network providers and leading industry chain partners in the country like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. Oppo was the first technology firm to launch 5G mobile products in the European market as per the company and it was also the first to organise 5G WhatsApp calls from India.