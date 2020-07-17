FP Studio

The battle against Coronavirus has been gathering steam, and our frontline warriors, including the multitude of doctors and nurses have been fighting it out for months. Besides these heroes, we have also seen the rise of some unlikely warriors as well, who have been holding the fort for all of us.

As a tribute to these heroes, leading smart device maker OPPO and Forbes India have come together for a unique collaboration that showcases their initiatives to mitigate the consequences of the ongoing pandemic.

This first-of-a-kind campaign aims to showcase the face of a united India that is managing this crisis. Top influencers from different walks of life, including seasoned entrepreneurs, start-up professionals and celebrities, who have maintained continuity in these tough times will be commemorated. The tribute will be in the form of four special issues by Forbes that will aggregate out-of-the-box ideas that will pave the way for disease mitigation, and draw a healthy road map for life during Coronavirus.

They came. They saw. They redefined the rules and led the world through smart innovation. Find out more about @forbes_india's Ultimate 120 Pioneers of Change, who transformed to meet the challenges of the new normal in association with #OPPOFindX2Series.#ForbesIndiaUltimate120 pic.twitter.com/ZKC9EddAW5 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 16, 2020

The partnership not only highlights OPPO’s commitment to India, but also shines a light on its dedication to innovation. This is reflected in its support to heroes who have also led their lives with innovation to bring change in the society. OPPO now aims to salute the contributions of leaders across domains, who stood the test of hardships by showcasing attributes of innovation, endurance, performance and style, just like the brand. This campaign has already seen participation from many industry stalwarts, who have been presented the newly launched OPPO Find X2 Pro Limited Edition Box as a token of appreciation.

And rightly so. The OPPO Find X2 Pro also reflects the same dedication and commitment to innovation that eases lives. The latest flagship from OPPO is an all-round smartphone with what is possibly the best set of technology in the industry. The device, which promises to offer a true flagship experience, aptly reflects OPPO’s prowess and passion to innovate, and is already winning hearts everywhere with its incredible looks and performance.

Each of the four issues of this special Forbes edition will be about 30 pages and will feature close to 30 outstanding Indian individuals. Apart from this, there will also be a series of videos with influencers from diverse fields, who will talk about how their attributes and determination helped them navigate all the issues they faced.

While everyone talks about the hardships being faced by people in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, OPPO has taken up the task to laud the efforts being put forth by our Covid heroes in ensuring continued prosperity for everyone. Not just that, the initiative also serves as a ray of hope to the billions of Indians that it aims to inspire by highlighting stories of grit and determination. This unique campaign is also touted to be the most comprehensive coverage of Covid-19 in India, and will surely go a long way in bringing together all possible solutions to help Indians sail through these tough times.

This is a partnered post.