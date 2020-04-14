Tuesday, April 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo Ace2 with 40 W wireless charging and 48 MP quad camera setup launched in China

Oppo Ace2 is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2020 11:25:07 IST

Oppo launched its Oppo Ace2 in China with 65 W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 40 W Air VOOC wireless fast charging support. The smartphone also comes with 5G connectivity and sports a 90 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is a successor of Oppo Reno Ace that was launched last year, only this time, the company has decided to drop "Reno" from the moniker.

Oppo Ace2 pricing, availability

Oppo Ace2 comes in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 43,000), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, priced at CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 47,500) and 12 GB RAM + 56 GB internal storage variant will cost you CNY 4,599 (approx Rs. 49,700).

Oppo Ace2 with 40 W wireless charging and 48 MP quad camera setup launched in China

Oppo Ace2

The smartphone will come in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey, and Fantasy Purple colour variants and will go on sale in China on 20 April.

Oppo Ace2 specifications

Oppo Ace2 features a 6.5 inch full HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display has a 90 Hz display rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In terms of camera, the rear quad camera setup houses a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. On the front, you will a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Oppo Ace2 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40 W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos support and stereo speakers. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo Ace 2

Oppo Ace 2 with punch hole display to launch today in China: Here is all we know so far

Apr 13, 2020
Oppo Ace 2 with punch hole display to launch today in China: Here is all we know so far

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020