tech2 News Staff

Oppo launched its Oppo Ace2 in China with 65 W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 40 W Air VOOC wireless fast charging support. The smartphone also comes with 5G connectivity and sports a 90 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is a successor of Oppo Reno Ace that was launched last year, only this time, the company has decided to drop "Reno" from the moniker.

Oppo Ace2 pricing, availability

Oppo Ace2 comes in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 43,000), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, priced at CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 47,500) and 12 GB RAM + 56 GB internal storage variant will cost you CNY 4,599 (approx Rs. 49,700).

The smartphone will come in Aurora Silver, Moon Rock Grey, and Fantasy Purple colour variants and will go on sale in China on 20 April.

Oppo Ace2 specifications

Oppo Ace2 features a 6.5 inch full HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display has a 90 Hz display rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In terms of camera, the rear quad camera setup houses a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. On the front, you will a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Oppo Ace2 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and 40 W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos support and stereo speakers. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

