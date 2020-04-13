Monday, April 13, 2020Back to
Oppo Ace 2 with punch hole display to launch today in China: Here is all we know so far

Oppo Ace 2 is exppected to sport a circular camera setup at the back just like OnePlus 7T.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2020 12:02:33 IST

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Ace 2 smartphone in China today. Oppo had recently shared a short video on Weibo confirming the launch date of the phone. There is no word on the India launch of Oppo Ace 2 as of now.

As usual, Oppo had been drip-feeding the details of this smartphone and the latest detail that is revealed is its immersive gaming experience and advanced charging technology. As per a report by GSMArena, it is expected to come with 40W wireless charging support.

Oppo Reno3 Pro is the latest smartphone launched by Oppo in India.

Oppo Ace 2 expected specifications

As per the Oppo Ace 2 images that popped on TENNA listing, the smartphone is likely to feature a punch-hole display and just like OnePlus 7T (Review), it is also expected to sport a circular camera setup at the back.

Oppo Ace 2. Image: Tenna

In addition to this, the listing also revealed that Oppo Ace 2 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and it might offer dual-mode 5G connectivity. Oppo Ace 2 might house a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging. In terms of storage, Oppo Ace 2 will reportedly come in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variants.

The smartphone might feature a 6.5 inch OLED display. On the camera front, we the listing revealed that Oppo Ace 2 might come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor.

