Oppo A7 with a 6.2-Inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched at CNY 1,599

Oppo A7 has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera set up at the back, and a 16 MP camera unit on the front.

tech2 News Staff Nov 18, 2018 11:48 AM IST

After a series of leaks, Oppo A7 has finally been launched in China. The smartphone is currently listed on the China and Nepal websites; sales in China begin on 22 November.

The price of the device is priced at CNY 1,599 (about Rs 16,500) for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. The device is available only in that one storage configuration in the country. In Nepal however, the device has been priced at NPR 35,790 (about Rs 22,200) for the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage variant.

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

The device features a 6.2-inch HD Plus IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also a waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, along with two storage variants; one 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage option and a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage option. Storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Oppo A7 has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera unit is a 16 MP sensor.

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

In terms of connectivity options, the device has a dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The A7 also features the following sensors: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.2. A large 4,230mAh battery powers the device.

It is available in three colours, Fresh Powder, Lake Light Green and Amber Gold.

