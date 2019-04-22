Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
Oppo A5s announced with AI-capabilities, Helio P35 SoC starting for Rs 9,990

The Oppo A5s will have 6.2-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch on top.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 20:41:57 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has silently unveiled the Oppo A5s budget segment device in India which is touted to come with special AI capabilities. The price of the device is Rs 9,990 and will come in 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants.

Oppo A5s.

Coming to the specs, the phone will have 6.2-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch on top to give the device a high screen-to-body ratio. The device will come with smart features such as Smart Bar, Music on Display, and Smart Scan. Inside the phone, we see MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and as mentioned earlier there are 2 GB and 4 GB RAM variants. There is also the option to expand your storage to 128 GB.

In terms of optics, Oppo A5s sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor having an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device comes with a 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. The entire setup is powered by a 4,230mAh battery. The device is available in Black and Red colour options. The Oppo A5s can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Tata CLiQ as well as offline retail stores.

 

