tech2 News Staff

Oppo will launch Oppo A54 in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. As per the Flipkart teaser, the highlights of the upcoming smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging and a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The teaser also reveals that Oppo A54 will feature a triple rear camera setup that sits in a rectangular module. Notably, the smartphone has already debuted in Indonesia and is expected to come with similar specifications in India.

Oppo A54 expected specifications

Going by the Oppo A54 variant launched in Indonesia, Oppo A54 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display that comes with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. The handset will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Oppo A54 is expected to run on Android 11 based ColorOS 7.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it might sport a 16 MP punch hole camera.

Oppo A54 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.