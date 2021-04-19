Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
OPPO A54 with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Oppo A54 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2021 09:24:30 IST

Oppo will launch Oppo A54 in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart. As per the Flipkart teaser, the highlights of the upcoming smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging and a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. The teaser also reveals that Oppo A54 will feature a triple rear camera setup that sits in a rectangular module. Notably, the smartphone has already debuted in Indonesia and is expected to come with similar specifications in India.

Oppo A54. Image: Flipkart

Oppo A54 expected specifications

Going by the Oppo A54 variant launched in Indonesia, Oppo A54 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display that comes with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. The handset will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Oppo A54 is expected to run on Android 11 based ColorOS 7.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it might sport a 16 MP punch hole camera.

Oppo A54 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

