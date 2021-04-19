Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
Oppo A54 with a 13 MP triple rear camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,490

Oppo A54 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2021 14:33:24 IST

Oppo has launched Oppo A54 in India today at a starting price of Rs 13,490. The highlights of Oppo A54 include a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging, a 13 MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. Prior to India, the smartphone had already made its debut in Indonesia. Notably, Oppo has also announced to launch Oppo A74 5G with a 90 Hz refresh rate display in India tomorrow (20 April).

Oppo A54

Oppo A54 pricing, availability, sale offers

Oppo A54 comes in three storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,490, the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,490 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,990.

It comes in Crystal Black, Moonlight Gold, and Starry Blue colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale tomorrow (20 April) at 12 pm on Flipkart. As for sale offers, buyers can get up to R 1,000 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Existing Oppo users can also get a Rs 1,000 additional exchange discount on upgrade.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 features a 6.5-inch LCD display that comes with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Oppo A54 runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 7.2.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16 MP punch hole camera.

Oppo A54 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

