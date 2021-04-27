tech2 News Staff

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone called the Oppo A53s 5G. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It features dual-SIM 5G support, comes with 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A53s 5G comes with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB expandable storage. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants – Crystal Blue and Ink Black.

Oppo A53s 5G pricing and availability

Oppo A53s comes in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,990

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,990

The Oppo A53s 5G will be available for purchase starting 2 May on Flipkart.

Oppo A53s 5G launch offers

As for launch offers, on purchase of Oppo A53s 5G, buyers can avail five percent cashback on transactions made via HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank.

Oppo is also offering zero down payment scheme from its finance partners and No cost EMI of up to 6 months with 1 year of extend warranty. Customers paying via Paytm will receive 11 percent cashback.

Customers ordering online through Flipkart will get flat Rs 1,250 instant discount on payments made via HDFC Bank cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, 2 years warranty (1 year extended), up to 70 percent buy back at Re 1, no cost EMI up to 9 months.

Existing Oppo customers can also upgrade their Oppo phone and get Rs 1,500 additional exchange discount.

Oppo A53s 5G specifications and features

Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.5-inch display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with dual-SIM 5G support. The Oppo A53s 5G comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM configurations; both models come with up to 128 GB internal storage (along with a microSD card option).

The new OPPO A53s 5G with up to 8G RAM and 128GB ROM, comes with RAM Expansion technology. It enables readily fast app launches, giving you the space to do more, worry-free!

Launching tomorrow 12 PM. Stay tuned. #OPPO5GPioneer

Know more: https://t.co/drw7ZzzIFS pic.twitter.com/oMc53PL4xO — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 26, 2021

Fuelling the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Running the smartphone is Oppo's custom ColorOS 11.

For photography, the Oppo A53s 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, a portrait camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, it uses an 8 MP camera on the front.