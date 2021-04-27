Tuesday, April 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A53s 5G with 13 MP triple camera setup launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 14,990

Oppo A53s 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, features dual-SIM 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffApr 27, 2021 15:41:20 IST

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone called the Oppo A53s 5G. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It features dual-SIM 5G support, comes with 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A53s 5G comes with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB expandable storage. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants – Crystal Blue and Ink Black.

Oppo A53s 5G pricing and availability

Oppo A53s comes in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,990

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,990

The Oppo A53s 5G will be available for purchase starting 2 May on Flipkart.

Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A53s 5G launch offers

As for launch offers, on purchase of Oppo A53s 5G, buyers can avail five percent cashback on transactions made via HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank.

Oppo is also offering zero down payment scheme from its finance partners and No cost EMI of up to 6 months with 1 year of extend warranty. Customers paying via Paytm will receive 11 percent cashback.

Customers ordering online through Flipkart will get flat Rs 1,250 instant discount on payments made via HDFC Bank cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, 2 years warranty (1 year extended), up to 70 percent buy back at Re 1, no cost EMI up to 9 months.

Existing Oppo customers can also upgrade their Oppo phone and get Rs 1,500 additional exchange discount.

Oppo A53s 5G specifications and features

Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.5-inch display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and comes with dual-SIM 5G support. The Oppo A53s 5G comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM configurations; both models come with up to 128 GB internal storage (along with a microSD card option).

Fuelling the Oppo A53s 5G smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Running the smartphone is Oppo's custom ColorOS 11.

For photography, the Oppo A53s 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 13 MP primary camera, a portrait camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, it uses an 8 MP camera on the front.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021