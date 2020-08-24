tech2 News Staff

Oppo has officially announced that it will launch the

mOppo A53 in India tomorrow (25 August). The smartphone teaser has also appeared on Flipkart revealing several design details like camera, colour options, design and more.

The smartphone will launch at 12:30 pm tomorrow. Oppo A53 will feature a triple rear camera setup that is placed in a rectangular camera module. It will come with a 90Hz refresh rate punch-hole display. It will come in a blue colour option as well. The company has also confirmed that Oppo A53 will house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The new #OPPOA53 is ready for anything, anytime! Packed with a high-capacity 5000mAh battery and a 18W fast charge it’s always ready when you are! Launching on 25th August 2020 at 12:30 PM, stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/P4KDg4v1a8 pic.twitter.com/rtJJtEfyn2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 24, 2020

Oppo A53 expected specifications

Since the smartphone is now available for pre-order in Indonesia, the India variant is expected to come with similar specifications. As per the Indonesia variant, Oppo A53 will offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 640 chipset.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone is likely to feature a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.