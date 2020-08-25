Tuesday, August 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A53 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999, to go on sale today

Oppo also launched the Power Bank 2 in India today, which is priced at Rs 1,299.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 13:07:34 IST

Oppo A53 has been launched in India today, along with the Power Bank 2.

The highlight of Oppo A53 includes its 90 Hz refresh rate display and 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo A53 pricing, availability

Oppo A53 comes in two storage variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 12,990

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,490

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today, 25 August. The device will come in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue colour options.

Notably, at the time of writing the story, the smartphone was not available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo A53 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999, to go on sale today

Oppo A53

Oppo Power Bank 2 pricing

Oppo also launched the Power Bank 2 in India today, pricing at Rs 1,299. The power bank also comes with a bundle offer, wherein, if purchased along with the Oppo A53, it would only cost Rs 899.

Oppo A53 specifications and features

Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Oppo A53 offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset and runs on Android 10.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone features a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo Power Bank 2 specifications

The Oppo Power Banks 2 features 10,000 mAh battery and come with the support for 18 W fast charging. The power bank also features a low-current charging mode.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OPPO A53

OPPO A53 launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 12,990, powerbank launched at Rs 1,299

Aug 25, 2020
OPPO A53 launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 12,990, powerbank launched at Rs 1,299
Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Oppo A53

Oppo A53 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the livestream

Aug 25, 2020

science

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020