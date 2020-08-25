tech2 News Staff

Oppo A53 has been launched in India today, along with the Power Bank 2.

The highlight of Oppo A53 includes its 90 Hz refresh rate display and 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo A53 pricing, availability

Oppo A53 comes in two storage variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 12,990

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15,490

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today, 25 August. The device will come in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue colour options.

Notably, at the time of writing the story, the smartphone was not available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Power Bank 2 pricing

Oppo also launched the Power Bank 2 in India today, pricing at Rs 1,299. The power bank also comes with a bundle offer, wherein, if purchased along with the Oppo A53, it would only cost Rs 899.

Oppo A53 specifications and features

Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Oppo A53 offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset and runs on Android 10.

In terms of camera, Oppo A53 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP sensors. The smartphone features a 16 MP punch hole selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Oppo Power Bank 2 specifications

The Oppo Power Banks 2 features 10,000 mAh battery and come with the support for 18 W fast charging. The power bank also features a low-current charging mode.