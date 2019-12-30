Monday, December 30, 2019Back to
Oppo A5 2020 reportedly launched in a 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage variant in India at Rs 14,990

Oppo A5 2020 pack 5,000 mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2019 10:58:58 IST

Oppo A5 2020 was launched in India back in September this year at a starting price of Rs 12,490. The smartphone was earlier available in two RAM options —  3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM and one 64 GB storage options.

The Mobile Indian has reported that the smartphone is now also available in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage options. The report further reveals that, priced at Rs 14,990, this new storage variant is just available on select offline retail stores.

Oppo A5 2020 already comes in two variants. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,490 and 4 GB RAM option is priced at Rs 13,990. Both come with 64 GB of storage. Dazzling White and Mirror Black are the colour variants that you will get with this smartphone.

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo A5 2020 specs

Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and come with a Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 and pack 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of processor, it is powered by Qualcomm  Snapdragon 665 chipset. It offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internals storage.

On the camera front, Oppo A5 2020 sports a quad-camera setup at the back with different resolution primary sensors. The A5 2020 comes with a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP monochrome shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Oppo A5 2020 features an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

