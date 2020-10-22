Thursday, October 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A33 (2020) with 90 Hz display and a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 11,990

Powered with Adreno 610 GPU, the latest Oppo offering is supported by Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 operating system.


FP TrendingOct 22, 2020 14:34:04 IST

Oppo A33 (2020) has finally seen a launch in the Indian market, over a month after it was introduced in Indonesia. Oppo is selling the trimmed-down version of the Oppo A53 in India via e-commerce platform Flipkart and other retail stores. The new Oppo A33 comes with a 6.5 inches, 90 Hz punch-hole display and supports 18W fast charge. Powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone also has an AI Triple Camera. While the superior 90 Hz promises long hours of continuous video streaming and playing games, the big battery backup will make the phone suitable for outside adventures.

Oppo A33 (2020) with 90 Hz display and a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 11,990

Oppo A33

It has an octa-core processor with Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) serving as the chipset. Powered with Adreno 610 GPU, the latest Oppo offering is supported by Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 operating system. There is a dedicated slot for a micro SD card and a Fingerprint (rear-mounted) sensor. While the main camera is a 13 MP wide-angle lens, there are two macro and depth lenses of 2 MP each at the back. Apart from the three-camera setup, the phone also has a dual stereo speaker system. At the front for good quality selfies, the flagship has a single 8 MP wide camera.

The camera offers a Portrait Bokeh mode and there are fifteen filter lenses available along with 4 cm close up shots. The company claims that the device is perfectly manageable using a single hand, more so with the new Icon Pull-Down Gesture.

The product has been priced at Rs 11,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant It is available in two colour variants, namely Mint Cream and Moonlight Black.

While it is already available in offline stores, the dedicated Flipkart page shows that it is “coming soon” on the site.

The original Oppo A33 was launched as a budget 4G smartphone in China five years ago. 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo A15

Oppo A15 with 13 MP triple camera setup to launch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Oct 12, 2020
Oppo A15 with 13 MP triple camera setup to launch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oppo Smart TVs

Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oct 13, 2020
Oppo F17 Pro special edition to launch in India on 19 October: All you need to know

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro special edition to launch in India on 19 October: All you need to know

Oct 15, 2020
Instagram celebrates 10th birthday by introducing new features like IGTV shopping, Stories Map and more

Instagram

Instagram celebrates 10th birthday by introducing new features like IGTV shopping, Stories Map and more

Oct 07, 2020
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Oct 13, 2020
As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now

Feature

As a tech journalist, my life is a meme right now

Oct 15, 2020

science

Delaying COVID-19 peak was important, says govt-appointed panel chief Prof M Vidyasagar as India bends curve

COVID-19 Strategy

Delaying COVID-19 peak was important, says govt-appointed panel chief Prof M Vidyasagar as India bends curve

Oct 22, 2020
Contact tracing followed by quarantine will stop COVID-19 from spreading: WHO

quarantine

Contact tracing followed by quarantine will stop COVID-19 from spreading: WHO

Oct 21, 2020
After phosphine, Indian researchers now discover amino acid glycine in Venus' atmosphere

Venus

After phosphine, Indian researchers now discover amino acid glycine in Venus' atmosphere

Oct 20, 2020
Voyager missions find sharp increase in density of space beyond our solar system

Space Exploration

Voyager missions find sharp increase in density of space beyond our solar system

Oct 20, 2020