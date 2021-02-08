Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
OPPO A15s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant launched in India at Rs 12,490

Oppo A15s is equipped with a 4,230 mAh battery that supports 10 W wired charging.


FP TrendingFeb 08, 2021 11:12:26 IST

Oppo has added a new storage model to its existing Oppo A15s lineup in India. The company has announced a new 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of the phone to its existing 4 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage option. Besides, the bump in the storage, the rest of the specifications of the new Oppo A15s variant remain the same. Oppo had launched the phone back in December that was offered in three color options of Fancy White, Dynamic Black, and Rainbow Silver.

Oppo A15s

In terms of specs, the Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, along with a notch for selfies. The display features a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. Powering the phone is the 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, backed with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on the Android 10 operating system. It will be available in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB/128 GB storage option that can be expanded to 256 GB via microSD card support.

For photos, the Oppo A15s packs a triple rear camera setup that features a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth camera, placed inside a square-shaped camera module with flash. On the front is the 8 MP camera for selfies and video calling.

For connectivity, the Oppo A15s includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and houses a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10 W wired charging.

The Oppo A15s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option was priced at Rs 11,490, while the new 4 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will be priced at Rs 12,490. The phone is now up for sale via Amazon and all mainline retail channels.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


