Oppo A15 with 13 MP triple camera setup to launch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The Oppo A15 will feature a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth lens.


FP TrendingOct 12, 2020 17:53:42 IST

Ahead of Oppo A15’s launch in India via the Amazon Great Indian sale, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.52-inch "Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen". Oppo teased the same in a Twitter post. The detail has also been updated in the dedicated product page for the device on Amazon. The Amazon page also reveals that the Oppo A15 will feature a 13 MP main camera, along with a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth lens.

Representational Image of Oppo F17.

The AI brightness feature of the phone will adjust the brightness of the device automatically by “learning” the users’ preferences.

Other than this, the entire spec sheet has been leaked by a tipster online via 91Mobiles. According to the leak, the Oppo A15 will be an entry-level smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The device will support 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The ROM can be expanded further up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The upcoming phone will run on Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 version out of the box. A 4,230 mAh cell will be powering the device. For selfies, the Oppo A15 will have a 5 MP camera at the front. As far as the physical dimensions of the device are concerned, the report claimed that the latest Oppo phone will measure 164 x 75 x 8 mm and weigh 175 grams.

