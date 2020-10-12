FP Trending

Ahead of Oppo A15’s launch in India via the Amazon Great Indian sale, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6.52-inch "Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen". Oppo teased the same in a Twitter post. The detail has also been updated in the dedicated product page for the device on Amazon. The Amazon page also reveals that the Oppo A15 will feature a 13 MP main camera, along with a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth lens.

The AI brightness feature of the phone will adjust the brightness of the device automatically by “learning” the users’ preferences.

Dive into the cinematic visuals with the larger-than-life 16.55cm Waterdrop Eye Protection Screen of the #OPPOA15, that lets you experience entertainment in great detail, with automatic adjustments to brightness.

Other than this, the entire spec sheet has been leaked by a tipster online via 91Mobiles. According to the leak, the Oppo A15 will be an entry-level smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The device will support 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The ROM can be expanded further up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The upcoming phone will run on Android-10 based ColorOS 7.2 version out of the box. A 4,230 mAh cell will be powering the device. For selfies, the Oppo A15 will have a 5 MP camera at the front. As far as the physical dimensions of the device are concerned, the report claimed that the latest Oppo phone will measure 164 x 75 x 8 mm and weigh 175 grams.