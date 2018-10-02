Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 09:59 IST

Opera Touch mobile browser with Flow technology now available for iOS users

'Opera Touch' for iOS users is available for download from the App Store.

Global tech firm Opera Software on 1 October announced that its 'Opera Touch'  mobile browser launched in April on Android version  is now available for iPhone users in India as well.

Opera browser on iPhone. Image. Opera blogs

Opera browser on iPhone. Image. Opera blog post

The company is giving an open challenge to the Safari browser which is the default browser on iOS. It says that with the new Opera Touch they are "challenging the status quo,"

Opera Touch challenges Safari. Image: Opera Blogpost

Opera Touch challenges Safari. Image: Opera blog post

The Opera Touch app doesn't offer anything different from its Android version. The browser directly starts in the search mode, the keyboard pops up and the address bar cursor is blinking.

The UI core elements are also said to be located at the bottom of the screen. There is also a "Fast Action Button" which is in the middle of the screen, which has the browser's key functions which include access to recently opened tabs and search.

Also, there is an addition of the company's Flow technology which lets users share content like links, images, videos or notes between their phones and desktop which can be natively shared using QR codes and barcodes. It is end-to-end encrypted and is said to work independently of operating systems and manufacturers.

Opera Touch

Opera Touch uses the company's Flow technology. Image: Opera blog post

The app also is said to come with a built-in ad blocker and crypto jacking protection into Opera Touch.

The company has released Opera Touch just in time with Apple's new 'iPhone XS', 'XS Max' launch. It wants to "solve some of the current finger-gymnastics smartphone users struggle within their everyday lives."

Opera Touch. Image: iTunes

Opera Touch. Image: iTunes

'Opera Touch' for iOS users is available for download from the App Store.

With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

iPhone XS

Android vs iOS: 10 things that the OnePlus 6 can do but the new iPhone XS can't

Sep 20, 2018

iOS 12.1

Apple activates eSIM support only for iOS 12.1 Beta at the moment: Report

Sep 28, 2018

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 update: Here's how to block inappropriate content on your iPhone

Sep 18, 2018

Apple

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max to go sale in India on 28 September from Rs 99,900 onwards

Sep 21, 2018

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max demand 'better than expected', beats XS in early sales: Report

Sep 26, 2018

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12: How to update your iOS device and get the latest features

Sep 17, 2018

science

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018