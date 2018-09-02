Sunday, September 02, 2018 Back to
Reuters 02 September, 2018 11:18 IST

Ontario to include some Tesla car owners under its rebate plan for e-vehicles

The incentive programme provides rebates of up to C$14,000 ($10,640) for people who bought electric cars.

Ontario will include some Tesla Inc car owners under its rebate plan as the province winds down an incentive programme for electric cars, the ministry of transportation said on Friday.

The decision follows the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday striking down a transition programme, including the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, set up by the new Ontario government, which excluded Tesla customers from qualifying for rebates.

“I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process,” minister of transportation John Yakabuski said in a statement on Friday.

“Ending the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive programme could save Ontario taxpayers up to an estimated $1 billion over four years,” he said.

The ministry said on Friday incentives will be provided as long as certain conditions were met.

