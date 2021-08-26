FP Trending

In a surprising turn of events, multimedia subscription service OnlyFans has reversed its decision to ban sexually explicit content from the platform, in a tweet announcing that it won’t ban porn on its site from 1 October, as was previously announced.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021



A spokesperson from the London-based multimedia subscription service, in a statement, told The Verge that, “The proposed 1 October, 2021, changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators”.

The shocker comes a day after its founder and CEO, Tom Stokley, in an interview with the Financial Times, stated that the reason behind the ban was the company's differences with its banking partners.

“The policy change, we had no choice — the short answer is banks,” Stokely said.

Post the ban announcement, OnlyFans creators, who might have begun deleting policy-violating content or started creating content on new platforms, now have a choice to either stick with the platform or go ahead with their new platforms, because OnlyFans seems to have sold them out at a time of adversity.

For the uninitiated, OnlyFans had announced plans last week to ban 'sexually explicit content' starting 1 October. The audio and image sharing platform had sent out an updated Terms of Service policy to its creators. While other sections of the platform, dealing with a ban on deepfakes, drugs, or violence, remain unchanged.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has established its billion-dollar business with the help of sex workers. Adult performers can offer ‘not safe for work’ (NSFW) videos by charging followers a subscription fee on the app. OnlyFans had over 130 million users, two million content creators, and around $150 million in free cash flow in 2020.

The service has endeavoured to rebrand itself recently, as a platform for all types of creators, from chefs to musicians. Various celebrities including Bella Thorne and Cardi B have joined the service as content creators. However, porn, by far, remains the most popular category on the site.