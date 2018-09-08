Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 08 September, 2018 10:22 IST

Online platforms can't abuse data to impact free choice in India: IT Minister

Prasad said the acquisition of big data should be done with fair and transparent principles.

The government on Friday reiterated its firm stand on data privacy and against online platforms abusing data to impact free choice in India.

Speaking at the Global Mobility Summit here on data analytics and mobility, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the acquisition of big data should be done with fair and transparent principles.

"You can't abuse data to impact free choice in India... We have flagged (this) very very clearly," said the Minister.

People look at data on their mobiles as background with internet wire cables. Image: Reuters

People look at data on their mobiles as background with internet wire cables. Image: Reuters

Of late, the IT Ministry has taken a strong stance on data privacy and its reported misuse in the electoral process of the country, among others.

Earlier, in June Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, had said that any attempt to influence the 2019 general elections by any "covert or overt" manner would not be accepted.

The Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee on data protection in India submitted to the government in July suggested amendments to various laws, including the Aadhaar Act, to provide for imposition of penalties on data fiduciaries for violations of the data protection law.

"The citizen's rights have to be protected, the responsibilities of the states have to be defined, but the data protection can't be at the cost of trade and industry," the report had said.

Prasad, on Friday, further said: "Internet is one of the finest creations of human mind, it should not remain the monopoly of few."

"If Internet is to become truly global it must have linkage with the local -- local ideas, local views, local heritage."

He also emphasised on the need for a balance among data availability, data utility, data innovation, data anonymity and data privacy.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Global Mobility Summit

Global Mobility Summit Day 1: Industry leaders discuss electric mobility project

Sep 07, 2018

Global Mobility Summit

Suzuki to start testing prototypes of electric vehicles in India by October

Sep 07, 2018

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day first Global Mobility Summit tomorrow organised by NITI Aayog

Sep 06, 2018

Global Mobility Summit

Global Mobility Summit: Narendra Modi to meet over 30 CEOs on FAME 2 scheme

Sep 07, 2018

seamless transport

India to get a one-nation-one-card policy for seamless transport connectivity

Sep 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Rupee depreciation was long overdue; country's macroeconomic management is sound: Arvind Panagariya

Aug 27, 2018

science

ISRO's crew capsule and space suits star attractions at Bengaluru space expo

Sep 08, 2018

Polar Ice

A huge iceberg is now spinning on the move after breaking away from Antarctica

Sep 07, 2018

Climate Science

Big wind, solar farms could boost rain in Sahara and slow global warming: Study

Sep 07, 2018

Lunar Swirls

Mystery of 'lunar swirls' finds answers in the moon's volcanic, magnetic past

Sep 07, 2018