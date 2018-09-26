Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 26 September, 2018 08:30 IST

Online pharma players seek clarity on data privacy in government's e-pharmacy policy

Digital health platforms said they are in total support of the government's e-pharmacy draft rules.

E-pharmacy players on 25 September said they support the government's draft e-pharmacy policy but look forward to more clarity on the data privacy and data management.

Digital health platforms said they are in total support of the draft rules, as it would bring affordability and transparency for consumers, and would oppose the nation-wide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on 28 September.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image.

"Few areas we would like additional clarity on…would be data privacy and data management," said Prashant Tandon, co-founder, 1mg, on being asked about problems faced by the sector.

The online pharma players were speaking at a media briefing here.

Tandon further said: "There is a parallel Sri Krishna Committee for digital data, which is going on... We would prefer a clarity whether we have to comply with it…"

Talking of the recent opposition to the government's draft policy, the stakeholders said e-pharmacies would empower consumers and provide them multiple options to help them make an informed choice while buying their medicines.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

NewsTracker

Mandating e-commerce firms to store user data exclusively in India will impact their business: Experts

Sep 24, 2018

Data privacy

Web browser Brave files privacy complaint against Google in Britain and Ireland

Sep 13, 2018

data protection

Personal Data Protection Bill: Looking at loopholes in sections of the Bill pertaining to data ownership, RTI and more

Sep 17, 2018

Data Protection

Personal Data Protection Bill: Loopholes pertaining to empowerment of children, consent and surveillance State

Sep 21, 2018

Facebook

Facebook India's new MD Ajit Mohan might end up focussing more on regulatory challenges than market power

Sep 25, 2018

Telecom

Union Cabinet of India reported to take up a new telecom policy on 26 September

Sep 25, 2018

science

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

A new 'Minimal Turing Test' can tell if you're human or AI with a single word

Sep 25, 2018

Wildlife Conservation

Nepal's tiger population nearly doubles in an effort lauded by conservationists

Sep 25, 2018

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018