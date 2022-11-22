Tuesday, November 22, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Online gaming in India likely to attract 28 per cent GST instead of 18, calculation method to be tweaked

The Indian government has finally decided that online gaming essentially falls under the category of ‘demerit goods’ and hence should attract a 28 per cent GST.


FP StaffNov 22, 2022 14:23:48 IST

The Indian government is likely to tax online gaming at the rate of 28 per cent under Goods and Services Tax, instead of the current 18 per cent. It is also likely to suggest a new, revised formula for calculating the amount on which the GST would be levied.

Online gaming in India likely to attract 28 per cent GST instead of 18, calculation method to be tweaked

The Indian government has finally decided that online gaming essentially falls under the category of ‘demerit goods’ and hence should attract a 28 per cent GST. Image Credit: Pexels

At present online gaming attracts 18 per cent GST, with the tax being levied only on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

The Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had in its earlier report submitted to the Council in June suggested a 28 per cent GST on the entire value of the money that a player or a customer puts up, including contest entry fee, without making a distinction such as games of skill or chance. However, the Council had asked the GoM to reconsider its report.

Following that the GoM took the views of the Attorney General and also met stakeholders from the online gaming industry.

Although the GoM deliberated on separate scopes and definitions for ‘games of skill’ and ‘games of chance’, and on what basis can certain games be classified as games of skill or games of chance, it finally decided online gaming essentially falls under the category of ‘demerit goods’ and hence should attract a 28 per cent GST.

A “demerit good” basically is a good or service whose consumption is regarded unhealthy, demeaning, or otherwise socially inappropriate due to the perceived negative impacts on the consumers themself”.

The GoM report in June suggested that the GST should be levied on the entire amount received from the players.

Charging 28 per cent GST on the entire amount, which a player deposits for a game for both categories of online game, would reduce the prize money left for distribution and drive away players. This may also encourage online gamers towards unlawful portals that do not deduct tax, sector experts had said. Industry insiders fear that a higher rate of tax that too on the entire amount that players deposit would mean the death of the industry in India as we know it.

Online gaming saw a major jump in users during the Covid lockdown. As per a KPMG report, the online gaming sector would grow to Rs 29,000 crore by 2024-25 from Rs 13,600 crore in 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea seeking regulation of online gaming

May 26, 2022
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea seeking regulation of online gaming
Facebook opens doors to real-money gambling in Britain

Facebook opens doors to real-money gambling in Britain

Aug 08, 2012
ICRA says 5% GST on non-5 star restaurants is positive, will bring down dining-out cost

NewsTracker

ICRA says 5% GST on non-5 star restaurants is positive, will bring down dining-out cost

Nov 13, 2017
Online Gamblers Face Draconian Bill in US

Online Gamblers Face Draconian Bill in US

Oct 09, 2006
China rounds up more than 1,000 in online gambling bust

China rounds up more than 1,000 in online gambling bust

Apr 02, 2015
Bad bet: Owner of online poker site in jail for deceiving banks

NewsTracker

Bad bet: Owner of online poker site in jail for deceiving banks

Jul 24, 2012

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022