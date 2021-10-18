Monday, October 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Online Fraud: How to recover your stolen money within 10 days

When people become victim of cyber fraud, many stay quiet while others cry over it. But one can get the entire amount back, by following some simple steps.


FP TrendingOct 18, 2021 14:24:37 IST

Ever since the pandemic hit the country and people in large numbers started to lose their jobs, cybercrimes or online frauds are on a rise. Moreover, according to an April 2021 report by a security research firm Norton Lifelock, in the last year, there were around 2.7 crore adults in India who were victims of identity theft.

How do online frauds take place?

When hackers get access to the private details of an individual, including passwords and personal information, they easily withdraw money from the concerned person’s bank account. Being a victim of cyber fraud is devastating because any amount of cash can be withdrawn from any part of the country.

Any kind of transaction on a digital platform that is illegal and unauthorised is defined as online fraud, cyber fraud, or digital fraud.

When people face such an issue, then many stay quiet while others cry over it thinking the money will not come back and nothing can be done in such a situation. But one can get the entire amount back if he or she is a victim of online fraud. As per guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), victims of any unauthorised transaction can still get a full refund. People who immediately share information regarding any such fraud transactions can help avoid losing money.

https://twitter.com/RBIsays/status/1308986873747046400?s=20

Here’s how you get lost money back?

Many banks in the country have got their customers protected from financial fraud. So, if anyone faces any kind of unauthorised banking transactions, then she or he needs to inform the bank immediately to get the benefit of the insurance. Soon after informing the bank, they will immediately inform the insurance company about the fraud and also limit the customer’s liability.

Within a span of 10 working days, the loss is usually compensated by the bank. Usually, insurance companies and banks compensate the funds lost due to unauthorised transactions. Also, customers need to inform the bank about the unauthorised transaction within three days.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'As long as necessary to revive growth': RBI keeps interest rates untouched at 4%

Oct 08, 2021
'As long as necessary to revive growth': RBI keeps interest rates untouched at 4%
'Facebook harms children, weakens democracy': Whistleblower criticises company, urges stricter govt oversight

'Facebook harms children, weakens democracy': Whistleblower criticises company, urges stricter govt oversight

Oct 06, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021