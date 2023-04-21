Friday, April 21, 2023Back to
The iPad Killer? OnePlus’s upcoming tablet, OnePlus Pad’s Indian price revealed accidentally

The Indian pricing and the potential launch date of the upcoming OnePlus Pad, which is being touted as the next iPad Killer has leaked online, thanks to a minor goof-up by Flipkart. As per the leak, the OnePlus Pad is set to go on sale on April 28.


Mehul Reuben DasApr 21, 2023 15:54:35 IST

The OnePlus Pad has had an unusual launch: the tablet is official, pre-orders have begun, but the pricing will not be announced until April 25. Over in India, Flipkart rushed the gun and placed two listings for OnePlus’ debut tablet before quickly deleting them. Nonetheless, cached copies of the pages are still accessible.

According to Flipkart, the OnePlus Pad would be available in two variants in India. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost INR 37,999 ($461 or €421 translated), while the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost INR 39,999 ($486 or €443 converted).

Both of those costs are before any discounts are applied. The tablet will be offered in only one colour, Halo Green. If you are not in India, bear in mind that pricing for such items may be lower there than elsewhere. Don’t be shocked if the base model costs at least €499 in the EU.

The OnePlus Pad is set to feature an 11.61-inch 2000×2800 144 Hz LCD touchscreen, a 13 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front-facing camera, and a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W charging capabilities. It is powered by Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

The OnePlus Pad will be available on multiple platforms, including Amazon. in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. According to Amazon and Flipkart, pre-orders are expected to start soon, most likely on the day of the price reveal i.e. April 25. It is expected that the OnePlus Pad will go on sale on April 28.

