tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has officially confirmed in a blog post that it will launch its first smartwatch named OnePlus Watch globally on 23 March. Notably, the company will also launch the OnePlus 9 series at the same launch event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared a short teaser on Twitter, hinting that the smartwatch will feature a circular dial. He further revealed that the OnePlus Watch will offer "a best-in-class experience at an affordable price point". Another official teaser hinted that the smartwatch will come with IP68 water resistance.

Expertly crafted and meticulously designed, the #OnePlusWatch is the perfect companion to elevate your digital life. Rack up steps, monitor your heart-rate, and much more, with our debut timepiece. — OnePlus 3 (@oneplus) March 17, 2021

In addition to this, Pete Lau in a blog post suggested that the OnePlus Watch will run on an operating system developed based on RTOS and not Google's Wear OS.

The moment you've been waiting for is almost here. #OnePlusWatch — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 17, 2021

OnePlus Watch expected specifications

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartwatch will come in 46 mm dial size and black and silver colour options. The report added that the OnePlus Watch will come with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch is also expected to let users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

The report also suggests that the OnePlus Watch might offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch is expected to come with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.