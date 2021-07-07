tech2 News Staff

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch called the OnePlus Watch (Review) in India in March this year at a price of Rs 16,999. The company has now announced the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition for users in India. As per the company, the case of the watch is made from cobalt alloy that is "twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than traditional stainless steel". Just like the standard edition, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition also comes with 14 days of battery life, 110 workout types and the 5ATM + IP68 water resistance.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition pricing, availability

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. It is now available for pre-order on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app for Rs 1,000. These customers will need to make the full payment between 12 - 14 July.

The smartwatch will go on sale on 16 July at 12 pm on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

As for sale offers, buyers will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus Watch on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions till 15 September. Customers can also get a 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards.

OnePlus Watch specifications

OnePlus Watch features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 × 454 pixels resolution. It comes with a stainless steel body.

The smartwatch comes with more than 110 workout modes that include swimming, walking, running, cycling and more. It also comes with features like workout detection, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitor, heart monitor and stress tracking. The watch also lets users control music on a smartphone and take calls.

OnePlus Watch offers 4 GB storage and can work as a remote for OnePlus TVs. In terms of battery, the smartwatch comes with support for Warp Charge tech that will provide a 7-day battery in just 20 minutes of charging.

