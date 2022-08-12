Friday, August 12, 2022Back to
OnePlus’ upcoming Nord Watch to be made available in two shapes and five variants

The new series of budget smartwatches from OnePlus will start from Rs 5,000, and will include three watches with circular dials and two with rectangular dials.


FP StaffAug 12, 2022 13:15:35 IST

OnePlus is preparing to introduce a series of new budget-friendly smartwatches, under the moniker Nord Watch. Several details of the new OnePlus Nord Watch have started surfacing, even before OnePlus has had the chance to acknowledge the existence of the watch.

OnePlus' upcoming Nord Watch to available in two shapes and five variants

The latest rumours surrounding the wearables suggest that OnePlus will be launching the Nord Watch will in five different variants and two different shapes.

Apparently, the watch will be available in a rectangular shape and a circular one. The circular option will come in three variations, the rectangular option will only have two.

The circular OnePlus Nord Watches will come with two buttons on the right side and a large bezel around the display, along with a similar watch with two buttons but no bezel. The third circular device will have no bezel and only one button and is likely to be the cheapest option among the three.

The only thing that distinguishes the rectangular versions of the OnePlus Nord Watch, is the layout of the lugs, and the aspect ratios of the displays. Other than that both the versions will have a single button on the right.

The circular variants will have screens with sizes of 240X240 pixels and 390X390 pixels. While the rectangular Nord Watch has screens with resolutions of 240X280 pixels and 368X448 pixels.

While neither the specifications nor the prices of the device aren’t known yet, what rumours suggest is that the cheapest options among the Nord Watch will cost about Rs 5,000, making it one of the cheapest smartwatches from a major smartphone manufacturer. The other smartwatches in the series will be priced similarly.

