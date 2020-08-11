FP Trending

OnePlus has now officially unveiled HydrogenOS 11 during a livestream. The unveiling highlighted some of the upcoming features of HydrogenOS 11.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the new additions could potentially come to a future version of the OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11. It could include Always-on Display functionality, smart gallery, voice notes, multi-user Zen mode, an improved dark mode, and other highlights.

As per the report, the company has also introduced a new smart gallery with integrated image/video editing features, voice notes with support for AI-powered speech-to-text conversion, a one-handed mode, and a multi-user Zen mode to help users disconnect with friends and family as well.

The report adds that HydrogenOS 11 also features an improved dark mode that makes use of different shades of black to highlight important information on the screen, and comes with a quick settings toggle and support for time-based activation.

As per the report, the dark mode has passed the WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) Double A certification.

Furthermore, HydrogenOS 11 also brings a new ORM memory management system that is expected to improve memory utilisation, run more applications while use the same amount of memory and reduce the chances of an app getting killed in the background.

XDA Developers cited a report from ITHome, which highlighted that the HydrogenOS 11 adopts a new inclusive design that is expected to better user experience. As per the report, OnePlus’ Creative Director Zeng Xi has said that the OS uses simplest elements to create an inclusive design that will allow users to grasp information at a glance from the screen.