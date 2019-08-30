Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
OnePlus TV will receive software updates for three years: CEO Pete Lau

Software upgrades in the Android TV world are very inconsistent and bugs are unresolved for a long time.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 16:13:34 IST

OnePlus is about to make its foray into the smartTV segment and its first product will be the OnePlus TV, which is speculated to debut on 26 September in India, ahead of its global launch. There have been a ton of leaks regarding the TV, some of which are unsurprisingly from the company itself. Today OnePlus has announced another feature or rather the support cycle for the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus TV will receive software updates for three years: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus revealed the official logo of its smart TV. Image: OnePlus.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that the TV is set to get at least three years of Android TV software updates. This would make OnePlus currently the only brand which has committed to such a long duration of support for its smartTV. Software upgrades in the Android TV world are very inconsistent and bugs are unresolved for a long time. This news from Pete Lau should appease the various Android TV users who have had a patchy experience with updates.

In an interview with India Today, OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He says that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV.

Based on a leaked list, the OnePlus TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 chipset that packs a Mali G51 GPU. There’s 3 GB of RAM and it will be running on Android TV 9. It also mentions a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. However, the tweet clarified that Android TV allows 1080p for the TV menu and the OnePlus TV will have a 4K resolution display, as officially revealed by the company.

