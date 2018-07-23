Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 23 July, 2018 19:26 IST

OnePlus to open new retail stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata on 28 July

OnePlus opened their first offline store in Bengaluru as "OnePlus Experience Store" last year.

With India becoming the second headquarters for OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker on 23 July announced new retail stores, to be open in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata on 28 July.

By increasing offline stores and service centres, OnePlus aims to improve customer experience in the country, the company said in a statement.

The Shenzen-based company plans to open more than 10 new offline touchpoints across India along with an R&D centre this year.

"We are looking to increase our focus on offline to reach out to the large majority of the Indian market that prefers touch-and-feel stores for experience before purchase. However, we will continue to be a digital-first brand," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

