OnePlus to announce a new dual display smartphone in the US today at 7.30 pm IST

The smartphone might feature a volume rocker on the left edge while the power key and physical alert slider are expected to be on the right edge.


tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2021 13:35:06 IST

OnePlus has officially teased a new smartphone that looks like a foldable smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil this device today (11 August) at 7.30 pm IST which is the exact time when the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off today. To recall, Samsung will launch two new foldable smartphones called Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 today at the event.

The OnePlus' foldable smartphone is expected to be a concept device. The teaser hints that the smartphone will have two displays connected by a hinge and opens like a notebook just like Samsung Galaxy Fold. The smartphone might feature a volume rocker on the left edge while the power key and physical alert slider are expected to be on the right edge.

The company has not revealed the name or any specifications of the device yet. It is also possible that it is just a concept device and won't make its way to the consumers, at least not anytime soon.

