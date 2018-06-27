Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 11:38 IST

OnePlus Switch app updated to fix the bug creating issues while data transfer

OnePlus users had reportedly been encountering a "repeated data transfer problem".

China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has reportedly updated its device transfer and data backup application, OnePlus Switch to version 1.2 that comes with a software improvement programme, tweaked user interface and bug-fixes.

The OnePlus logo on the back of the Marvel Avenger Limited Edition OnePlus 6. Image: Ankit Vengurlekar

The OnePlus logo on the back of the Marvel Avenger Limited Edition OnePlus 6. Image: Ankit Vengurlekar

Earlier, OnePlus users had reportedly been encountering a "repeated data transfer problem" and this update comes with a bug-fix.

"The company has added a new system stability improvement programme. Opting into the programme, either at first app launch or via the settings menu allows the tool to create a system log which can be sent to the company if any issues do occur," Android Headlines reported late on Monday.

Additionally, the company has also incorporated minor changes to the UI to "improve the user experience overall" and support more transfers through the app, including moving of messages, call history, calendar-reminders, photos, videos, audio and apps (with data), from their old phones to a new OnePlus device.

With the new update, OnePlus aims to extend support to users who happen to use the app as a straightforward device backup utility, Android Headlines added.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

NewsTracker

OnePlus 6 becomes fastest selling OnePlus device with 1 million units sold

Jun 14, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage launched at Rs 43,999

Jun 27, 2018

NewsTracker

OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for OnePlus 6 starts rolling out; Indian users will have to wait

Jun 16, 2018

NewsTracker

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones will go on sale on 19 June in India at Rs 3,999

Jun 14, 2018

newstracker

OnePlus' Bullets Wireless earphones go on sale today for Rs 3,990

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

OnePlus 6 includes support for Dirac sound optimisation technology: Report

Jun 15, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018