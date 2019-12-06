Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
OnePlus six year anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro going for Rs 39,999; OnePlus 7T starts at Rs 34,999

The company is offering an off of up to Rs 9,100 on OnePlus 7 Pro under exchange offer.


tech2 News StaffDec 06, 2019 10:26:20 IST

OnePlus has completed six years globally and to celebrate that, the company is offering huge discounts and offers on its smartphones, TV and accessories. The sale has now begun and you can head to the Amazon India to find a deal on OnePlus devices.

Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the use of HDFC credit or debit cards. In addition to this, OnePlus is giving a discount of up to Rs 2,000 if you update your old OnePlus device with a new OnePlus device.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

Here are the best deals of the sale:

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) was launched at a price of Rs 48,999 for its 6 GB RAM variant but it got a price drop of Rs 4,000 making it Rs 44,999. Now this variant will cost you Rs 39,999, down by Rs 3,000.

The flagship variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage was launched at Rs 52,999 and during this sale, it is selling at Rs 42,999. You can also get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. It comes in three exciting colours — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey.

You can also get a discount of up to Rs 9,100 if you are going for exchange offers.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T (Review) debuted in India in October this year at a starting price of Rs 37,999. This base variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is available at Rs 34,999, down by Rs 3,000. The higher storage variant is selling at Rs 37,999, down from Rs 39,999. The phone is available in two colours — Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

You can get a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 9,100 off on this smartphone.

OnePlus TV

During this ongoing sale, you can get an off up to Rs 7,000 as a part of the exchange offer on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro TV. The 55 inch OnePlus Q1 is selling at Rs 69,899 and 55 inch Q1 Pro is selling at Rs 99.899.

