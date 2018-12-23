Sunday, December 23, 2018 Back to
OnePlus shows an ad on Instagram with unusually thin bezels of the OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 5, similar to the OnePlus 3T before it, has been caught cheating with benchmarks.

tech2 News Staff Dec 23, 2018 10:22 AM IST

Cheating in ads is not something new for smartphone companies. Giants such as Samsung and Huawei were both caught passing DSLR photos as smartphone camera photos on ads and it looks like the latest company to get caught is OnePlus, though for a different reason altogether.

The OnePlus 6T starts at a price of Rs 37,990. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

OnePlus ran a sponsored post about its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T on Instagram's Story feature and a Twitter user spotted something quite unusual about the bezels surrounding the device.

The ad showed that the OnePlus 6T had nearly zero bottom bezels or as it is more commonly referred to as 'the chin' of the phone. Apart from that, the side bezels have also been shrunk to give the appearance of a truly bezel-less display which is not true in the case of the OnePlus 6T.

This is not the first time OnePlus has been caught cheating. The OnePlus 5, similar to the OnePlus 3T before it, has been caught cheating with benchmarks to produce unusually high scores for reviewers. In a piece put out earlier this yearXDA shamed a number of manufacturers including Samsung, HTC, Sony and OnePlus for cheating on benchmarks. The problem here is that this is the second time OnePlus has been caught red-handed.

 

