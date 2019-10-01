tech2 News Staff

Premium smartphone company OnePlus on Tuesday said it has recorded Rs 500 crore revenue in two days of festive sale on Amazon.in.

"The recently unveiled OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV 55Q1 saw tremendous uptake registering the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone category and the TV category respectively on Amazon.in," a statement said.

OnePlus has seen over 100 percent growth as compared to the previous year, it added.

"India is one of our most important markets and we will strive to ensure an unparalleled, superior experience for our users," OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal said.

Last week, OnePlus had launched its OnePlus TV in the Indian market, making India the only country to have the product. It plans to take its smart TV to other markets in the future. It had also announced the launch of OnePlus 7T smartphone.

OnePlus 7T Specs

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a waterdrop notch that the company says is 31.46 percent smaller than the one seen on the OnePlus 6T and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7T also has a 90-Hz refresh rate screen as with the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and it is also HDR10+ compliant.

As far as design goes, the OnePlus 7T features a matte-frosted glass back similar to the one found on the iPhone 11 Pro and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back of the device. The phone will be available in two colours, which are Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple-rear camera setup in a circular housing. It has a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field of view, and also a 12 MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and f/2.2 aperture. The phone features a dedicated macro mode to snap a shot from as little as 2.5 cm, away and it also has Nightscape mode which works on both the primary and ultra-wide lenses. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies. In terms of video, the phone has hybrid image stabilisation which combines the phone's OIS and EIS features to deliver a smooth video.

Performance-wise the OnePlus 7T features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset which the company says brings 15 percent faster graphics rendering and faster 4G connectivity as compared to the standard Snapdragon 855. As far as memory and storage options go, the OnePlus 7T has 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The higher storage variant of the OnePlus 7T is available at Rs 39,999.

The smartphone features a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T that the company claims can charge your phone to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone runs on the Android 10-based OxygenOS.

With inputs from PTI