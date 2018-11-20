Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
OnePlus Roaming is a paid service which lets you use data without a SIM card

OnePlus Roaming service is comparable to a virtual SIM service which is meant for data-only usage.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 15:35 PM IST

OnePlus may have launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6T across several markets, but has certainly not forgotten about the OnePlus 6. The company has just announced its newest Open Beta release for the OnePlus 6 and it introduces a couple of interesting features.

Red OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

As mentioned in a thread on OnePlus forums, OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 6 introduces two new features — a Video Enhancer mode and the OnePlus Roaming service. While the Video Enhancer mode "enhances colour" while watching videos, the more interesting of the two, OnePlus Roaming, is similar to a virtual SIM card service which works only for data and not voice calls.

The OnePlus Roaming service which will be listed under Wi-Fi and internet settings will essentially allow you to be connected to the internet without needing a local SIM card. Not for free though. It is a paid service, requiring you to purchase a suitable plan for the country that you are in.

OnePlus Roaming

From screenshots shared in a report by XDADevelopers, these plans do not come cheap when compared to local data rates, but it does let you use data if a local SIM card isn't accessible to you in a country.

Wondering how to check these features out?

Well, if you are already a part of the Open Beta programme for the OnePlus 6 and are currently running the latest Open Beta build, then keep your eyes peeled for an OTA update.

If you are not part of the Open Beta programme, but you can't wait to try the new features then you will have to refer to flashing instructions and the full ROM found on the OnePlus' download page.

You do have to bear in mind that once you do migrate to the Beta programme, you will continue to receive Open Beta OTAs and no longer receive the regular stable OTAs.

