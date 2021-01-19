Pranay Christian

The one good thing that stems from the incessant sales that are now an inescapable part of our lives is the fact that we never need to buy a phone or TV or another electronic device at full price, ever.

Take the upcoming Republic Day Sale, for instance. Gadget-maker OnePlus is offering so many discounts across its entire lineup that you’d be hard-pressed not to spend your money on something or other, be it a phone, earbuds, or even a power bank, not to mention access to exclusive products.

The sale will run from 19 January to 26 January, with some exceptions, as you shall see.

OnePlus 8T 5G: Up to Rs 4,000 off

Let’s start with the flagship. Featuring a large, 120 Hz AMOLED display and 48 MP quad camera unit, both of which are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage (to start with), this phone is deserving of the title of flagship.

The phone normally retails at Rs 42,999, but with the right combination of discounts, you can get up to Rs 4,000 off, bring the price down to the sub-40k price bracket — Rs 38,999.

You have two options. You could either purchase the phone on Amazon.in or get Rs 2,500 off via a coupon, followed by an additional Rs 1,500 via an SBI debit card, or pay via an AmericanExpress card for a 10% discount on the OnePlus.in website and store app. You could also pay via HDFC Bank Cards for Rs 2,000 off on the website, store app, and at Experience Stores.

OnePlus Nord: Up to Rs 1,000 off

If you don’t want to spend so much money on a flagship, there’s the cheaper, yet very capable OnePlus Nord that benefits from a Rs 1,000 discount.

The 8+128 and 12+256 GB variants normally retail at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively, but with an HDFC card, you’ll get Rs 1,000 off as well as 6 months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus TVs: Up to Rs 4,000 off

OnePlus’ flagship Q1 series and budget Y series TVs will both be discounted during the sale.

The Q1, which normally retails at Rs 62,900 can be had for Rs 58,900 via HDFC bank cards and via EMI. You also get Rs 1,000 off the Y series TVs under the same deal, bringing their prices down to Rs 14,999. Better yet, the prices for the 43” and 32” Y series models drops by a further Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

Accessories: They’re all discounted!

From 19–24 January, almost all OnePlus accessories will be discounted. Deals include a power bank for Rs 999, Bullets Wireless Z at Rs 1,899, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,699, and the Buds Z at Rs 2,799. These prices are for purchases made on the OnePlus online store and app.

The wireless earbuds will see a 5% discount on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus Exclusive Offline Stores, and at partner retail stores.

Signing up for the Red Cable Club membership gets you Rs 100 off on all products. And, till 31st Jan, OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T 5G purchase for Red Cable Club members will earn them a voucher for a free OnePlus power bank.

Owners of older OnePlus phones — 3 to 6T — who happen to be members or sign up for membership get a 50% discount voucher on a battery replacement. This voucher is valid till 31 December 2021.

Lastly, in what is a Red Cable Club exclusive deal, the OnePlus Urban Traveller Backpack will be available via invite only on the OnePlus website and store app.

If you’ve been mulling over a OnePlus purchase, this Republic Day sale might just have some offer that will help precipitate a decision.