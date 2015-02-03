Thursday, February 03, 2022Back to
OnePlus releases first annual report​ for 2014; claims to have made a $300 million revenue in one year

tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2022 16:22:32 IST

OnePlus has announced their first annual report for 2014 where they have provided details about their company's statistics, areas where the devices are sold along with much more information. The company shared a huge infograph/report card which is available on their forum that offers us information about the OnePlus community in our first year.

Capture1

The above chart by the company offered us numbers on where their devices were sold around the world. 39 percent of devices were sold in East Asian regions (including Hong Kong), following 32 percent in Europe which include France, Germany, Italy, Spain etc), 22 percent in North America which includes Canada and 7 percent in India.

Capture9

The company said that they made a revenue of over $300 million even though they started shipping the device from June last year. They've also said to have shipped 1,055 tons of merchandise including covers, power banks, earphones and so on, worldwide around the same time.

Capture4

For companies such as OnePlus which do not have a physical store setup, the online platform is the only way to reach its customers. Keeping that in mind OnePlus's social media presence is significant for the company. As can be seen from the chart above, apart from being a top trend in 2014, the company has over 50K YouTube subscribers, 156K Google+ followers, 46K Instagram followers, 1.1 million fans on Facebook and 190K followers on Twitter.

Capture7

Most of their forum members are from the US (roughly 15 - 16 percent) followed by India (roughly 15 percent), Italy (roughly 8 percent),  Germany (roughly 6 percent), England (roughly 5 percent), Canada (roughly 4 percent) followed by others. The above chart also explained the growth of forum members which reached almost 500,000 in a span of 11 months. (Jan 14 - Nov 14). The total number of OnePlus forum posts rose from 24 in Dec 13 to 8,656,060 in December 14.

Recent statements by CyanogenMod founder Steve Kondik had hinted that CyanogenMod and OnePlus were headed for a split in the future. In an interview to Android Central, Kondik had said that “While OnePlus is a startup just like them, it’s not likely that the ‘long-term visions’ of the two companies will converge. He went on to confirm that OnePlus would get the Android Lollipop update this month though he cautioned, “I have no idea what the future holds beyond that.”

tags

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


