tech2 News Staff 18 September, 2018 13:08 IST

OnePlus releases Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS Open Beta 3 for OnePlus 6

The open beta 3 lets you open Google Assistant by holding on the power button for 0.5 seconds.

After rolling out the first two open betas for Android 9 Pie based Oxygen OS, OnePlus has now made the third public beta available as well. There have been several bugs and performance related improvements, but most importantly this third beta has added a new feature which will come in handy for users who like to use the Google Assistant a lot.

Representational image.

OnePlus 6.

The open beta 3 includes the ability to open Google Assistant by holding on the power button for 0.5 seconds. Users will be noticing that the power off option will appear slightly late if this feature is enabled in settings.

Apart from this, the Parallel Apps feature, which lets you run the same app on two different accounts on the same phone, has added support for Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber and Ola.

The OnePlus Switch feature, as per the changelog, allows application data transfer through manual connections, besides home screen layouts and other device-specific settings. The September Security Patch is also now available with the update.

Face unlock and the fingerprint scanner now has more stability with the update.

OnePlus has also fixed issues with the ambient display. To read the entire changelog, you can head over here.

