OnePlus is known to release frequent updates for users who are part of its Open Beta programme. It now seems like the company rolled out recent updates to a number of smartphones with a bug, causing OnePlus to pull the updates down from their website.

According to a report by Android Police, the bug being referred to here seems to be one that has been directly affecting battery life across a number of OnePlus devices. A number of users took to OnePlus' forums to report excessive battery drain after installing the updates, forcing OnePlus to dig deeper to find the issue.

The bug seems to have affected battery life on not only the company's flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T but a number of older devices like the OnePlus 5, 3T, and the 3. The versions which have been pulled down include Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 5, Open Beta 24 for the OnePlus 3T, Open Beta 33 for the OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus has made no formal comment on the bug but we can confirm that the pages now link to older builds. Users who are already on the broken builds will likely receive an update soon but we do not have a timeline for that either, just yet.