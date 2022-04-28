Thursday, April 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Prices of OnePlus’ upcoming phones leaked ahead of official launch

OnePlus had planned to unveil their upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G at their “More Power to You” event, on the 28th of April, at 7:00 PM. However, the prices and specifications for the device have already leaked online, hours before the official launch.


FP StaffApr 28, 2022 10:53:26 IST

OnePlus is looking to strengthen its position in the Indian market and is planning to launch an array of devices, to join the current line of the OnePlus 10 lineup in India. These included the budget-oriented OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the much anticipated  OnePlus Nord Buds, which are going to be launched at 7:00 PM, on the 28th of April.

OnePlus' upcoming devices prices leaked before official launch

The specifications of the devices have been known for quite some time, given that these phones, or rather, some versions of these phones have already been launched in international markets. It was the pricing that had people making all sorts of speculations.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Price & Specifications

OnePlus' upcoming devices prices leaked before official launch

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be available in two variants. The base variant will be available with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and will support 80W fast charging. This variant will cost customers Rs 38,999. The device will be available in two colours, black and green.

The second variant will be available with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, will support 150W superfast charging, and will be priced at Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be equipped with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be shipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor. All of this will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery, which will support 80W or 150W SuperVOOC charging.

As for the camera setup, the OnePlus 10R 5G will have a primary camera with 50MP, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For the front-facing camera, users will be getting a 16MP shooter.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Price & Specifications

OnePlus' upcoming devices prices leaked before official launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will also be available in two variants. The base variant will be available with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and will support 33W fast charging. This variant will cost customers Rs 17,999. The device will be available in black and blue colours.

The other variant will be available with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, will support 33W superfast charging, and will be priced at Rs 19,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, with a 120Hz panel. The phone will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the device will come with a triple camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 64MP unit, which has been paired with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. For the front-facing camera, users will be getting either a 16MP or a 32MP unit.

It will be interesting to see what kind of discounts and bank deals does OnePlus offers its customers, given the anticipation and buzz around these devices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Ace Unveiled In China, Likely To Be Rebadged As OnePlus 10R For India

Apr 15, 2022
OnePlus Ace Unveiled In China, Likely To Be Rebadged As OnePlus 10R For India
Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Apr 2022): Poco X4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 5G SE to Motorola G71

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Apr 2022): Poco X4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 5G SE to Motorola G71

Apr 23, 2022
Poco F4 GT Set To Launch On April 26th; Here Are The Rumoured Features & Specifications

Poco F4 GT Set To Launch On April 26th; Here Are The Rumoured Features & Specifications

Apr 18, 2022
Explained: What Is WiFi Calling, Its Benefits & How To Get It Activated On Your Phone

Explained: What Is WiFi Calling, Its Benefits & How To Get It Activated On Your Phone

Apr 22, 2022
Explained: Why India Needs To Produce More Screen Protectors & Tempered Glass In Order To Take On China

Explained: Why India Needs To Produce More Screen Protectors & Tempered Glass In Order To Take On China

Apr 21, 2022
Motorola Moto G52 Launched For Rs 14,499 In India, Check Out Its Specifications & Availability

Motorola Moto G52 Launched For Rs 14,499 In India, Check Out Its Specifications & Availability

Apr 25, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021