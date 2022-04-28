FP Staff

OnePlus is looking to strengthen its position in the Indian market and is planning to launch an array of devices, to join the current line of the OnePlus 10 lineup in India. These included the budget-oriented OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and the much anticipated OnePlus Nord Buds, which are going to be launched at 7:00 PM, on the 28th of April.

The specifications of the devices have been known for quite some time, given that these phones, or rather, some versions of these phones have already been launched in international markets. It was the pricing that had people making all sorts of speculations.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Price & Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be available in two variants. The base variant will be available with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and will support 80W fast charging. This variant will cost customers Rs 38,999. The device will be available in two colours, black and green.

The second variant will be available with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, will support 150W superfast charging, and will be priced at Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be equipped with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be shipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor. All of this will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery, which will support 80W or 150W SuperVOOC charging.

As for the camera setup, the OnePlus 10R 5G will have a primary camera with 50MP, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For the front-facing camera, users will be getting a 16MP shooter.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Price & Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will also be available in two variants. The base variant will be available with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and will support 33W fast charging. This variant will cost customers Rs 17,999. The device will be available in black and blue colours.

The other variant will be available with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, will support 33W superfast charging, and will be priced at Rs 19,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, with a 120Hz panel. The phone will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the device will come with a triple camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 64MP unit, which has been paired with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. For the front-facing camera, users will be getting either a 16MP or a 32MP unit.

It will be interesting to see what kind of discounts and bank deals does OnePlus offers its customers, given the anticipation and buzz around these devices.