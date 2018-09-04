In its effort to expand its brick and mortar presence in the country, OnePlus has inaugurated another offline authorised store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The store is the first in Gujarat and the sixth in the country. Currently, OnePlus has two operational large format stores, one in Chennai and another in Bengaluru, plus six authorised stores, including the one in Ahmedabad, that are located at Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai.

In an interview with The Hindu Business Line, OnePlus India’s general manager, Vikas Agarwal said, “India contributes about one-third of our global revenues of US $ 1.4 billion (2017). This is the largest and fastest growing market for us. India is going to become our second headquarter after Shenzhen, China. After online, we plan to increase our offline presence in India by opening large-format experience stores as well as small format authorised stores across key cities.”

OnePlus opened its first authorised offline store in India in January this year.

Further, as of now, the production of OnePlus devices in India is outsourced to a factory in Noida, however, reportedly, OnePlus is now planning to set up its own R&D facility with focus on product development. “All components including Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are also manufactured in India. We started making in India with the OnePlus 6 model from June onwards,” said Agarwal.

OnePlus also launched its flagship "Experience Store" in Bengaluru last year for the OnePlus community to experience products as well as collaborate and share new ideas. Additionally, in September 2017, the company partnered with several Croma stores to provide easy access to OnePlus products.