Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 11:57 IST

OnePlus plans to set up R&D facility, further expands offline presence in India

OnePlus has opened a new offline authorised store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 30 August.

In its effort to expand its brick and mortar presence in the country, OnePlus has inaugurated another offline authorised store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The store is the first in Gujarat and the sixth in the country. Currently, OnePlus has two operational large format stores, one in Chennai and another in Bengaluru, plus six authorised stores, including the one in Ahmedabad, that are located at Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai.

OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 3T.

In an interview with The Hindu Business Line, OnePlus India’s general manager, Vikas Agarwal said, “India contributes about one-third of our global revenues of US $ 1.4 billion (2017). This is the largest and fastest growing market for us. India is going to become our second headquarter after Shenzhen, China. After online, we plan to increase our offline presence in India by opening large-format experience stores as well as small format authorised stores across key cities.”

OnePlus opened its first authorised offline store in India in January this year.

Further, as of now, the production of OnePlus devices in India is outsourced to a factory in Noida, however, reportedly, OnePlus is now planning to set up its own R&D facility with focus on product development. “All components including Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) are also manufactured in India. We started making in India with the OnePlus 6 model from June onwards,” said Agarwal.

OnePlus also launched its flagship "Experience Store" in Bengaluru last year for the OnePlus community to experience products as well as collaborate and share new ideas. Additionally, in September 2017, the company partnered with several Croma stores to provide easy access to OnePlus products.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Make in India

Domestically manufactured handsets have saved India Rs 3 lakh crore, says report

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Make in India: Mobile handset manufacturing helps country save Rs 3 lakh cr; provides over 4.5 lakh jobs

Aug 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Private shipyards urge government to place orders with them under 'Make in India' initiative

Aug 21, 2018

OnePlus

OnePlus sets calendar for 15 January 2019 for possible launch of a 5G smartphone

Sep 04, 2018

OxygenOS Open Beta

OnePlus 5/5T get OxygenOS Beta updates like Gaming Mode 3.0, Portrait Mode

Aug 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T

First real clue of the OnePlus 6T surfaces as the phone passes EEC certification

Aug 26, 2018

science

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

Swine fever

China culls over 38,000 pigs amid fears of an African swine fever outbreak

Sep 04, 2018

Bacteria-fighters

Researchers create artificial 'lego cells' that can detect and fight bacteria

Sep 04, 2018

Superbugs

Researchers use CRISPR gene editing to disrupt antibiotic-resistance in bacteria

Sep 04, 2018