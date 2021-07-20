Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus partners with Lionsgate Play streaming platform to bring new content to its smart TVs

The new content includes Hunter Killer, Normal People, Angel Has Fallen, John Wick 3, The Girlfriend Experience, Love Island, and more.


FP TrendingJul 20, 2021 17:32:48 IST

OnePlus has signed a deal with the streaming platform Lionsgate Play to provide users with new content on their OnePlus smart TVs. The content will be from Lionsgate Play's library. OnePlus TV users, including the ones that own the latest OnePlus TV U1S, will get access to a plethora of Lionsgate Play content. Lionsgate Play can allow for access to content such as box office hits, academy award-winning movies, and local titles.

oneplus lionsgate

There are a number of titles that have become quite popular on the platform. This includes Hunter Killer, Normal People, Angel Has Fallen, John Wick 3, The Girlfriend Experience, Love Island, and more.

Lionsgate Play will be accessible via OxygenPlay, which allows for easy access to content on OnePlus TVs.

Marking the partnership, Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India shared, “With the OnePlus smart TV portfolio, our focus is to provide an unparalleled and immersive smart TV experience to our community. The partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our OnePlus TV users access to exclusive content curated from all over the world across genres and languages thus further elevating their content viewing experience”.

The content can also be consumed in six different languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri.

For those who don't know, OnePlus has the TV U, Y, and Q series that includes the latest OnePlus TV U1S, the OnePlus TV Y1, and the OnePlus TV Q1. All these smart TVs stand in multiple price brackets: from affordable to high-end ones.

The OnePlus TV Y1 starts at Rs 17,999, the OnePlus TV U1S starts at Ts 46,999, and the TV Q1 starts at Rs, 62,900.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

How the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Chip Allows Nord 2 to support powerful AI features

Jul 19, 2021
How the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Chip Allows Nord 2 to support powerful AI features
OnePlus is expected to launch its first tablet under the moniker 'OnePlus Pad’

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus is expected to launch its first tablet under the moniker 'OnePlus Pad’

Jul 06, 2021
OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more

OnePlus

OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more

Jul 14, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 with 8 GB RAM is expected to launch in India on 24 July: Report

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 with 8 GB RAM is expected to launch in India on 24 July: Report

Jul 06, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset to launch in India on 22 July

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset to launch in India on 22 July

Jul 09, 2021
OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

Jul 12, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021