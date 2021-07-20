FP Trending

OnePlus has signed a deal with the streaming platform Lionsgate Play to provide users with new content on their OnePlus smart TVs. The content will be from Lionsgate Play's library. OnePlus TV users, including the ones that own the latest OnePlus TV U1S, will get access to a plethora of Lionsgate Play content. Lionsgate Play can allow for access to content such as box office hits, academy award-winning movies, and local titles.

There are a number of titles that have become quite popular on the platform. This includes Hunter Killer, Normal People, Angel Has Fallen, John Wick 3, The Girlfriend Experience, Love Island, and more.

Lionsgate Play will be accessible via OxygenPlay, which allows for easy access to content on OnePlus TVs.

Another day, another reason to switch to OxygenPlay 2.0

Marking the partnership, Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India shared, “With the OnePlus smart TV portfolio, our focus is to provide an unparalleled and immersive smart TV experience to our community. The partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our OnePlus TV users access to exclusive content curated from all over the world across genres and languages thus further elevating their content viewing experience”.

The content can also be consumed in six different languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bhojpuri.

For those who don't know, OnePlus has the TV U, Y, and Q series that includes the latest OnePlus TV U1S, the OnePlus TV Y1, and the OnePlus TV Q1. All these smart TVs stand in multiple price brackets: from affordable to high-end ones.

The OnePlus TV Y1 starts at Rs 17,999, the OnePlus TV U1S starts at Ts 46,999, and the TV Q1 starts at Rs, 62,900.