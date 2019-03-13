Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
OnePlus' OxygenOS challenge winner provides sneak peak of upcoming redesign

OnePlus says it will work hard to make recommendations in the winning entry a reality for its community.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 23:16:38 IST

OnePlus' OxygenOS may be one of the best third-party skin available on Android today, but the company definitely thinks they can do better.

OnePlus OxygenOS challenge winner provides sneak peak of upcoming redesign

OxygenOS on the OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

In the quest for improvement, OnePlus began a competition named the Product Manager Challenge asking fans and users how they could add more features to OxygenOS. After going over close to 1000 entries OnePlus narrowed down to 200 valid entries and then rated them according to the product requirements document, how much they would be used and how well they were received by the community.

The Chinese OEM today took to its community forum to announce the winner of the competition — Léandro Tijink. Tijink's entry noted a number of detailed features that OnePlus believes can be the future of OxygenOS. As per a report by XDADevelopers, Tijink submitted an entire website, complete with 47 screenshot-type mockups of his redesign that shows OxygenOS with an entirely new UI and an improved user experience.

Léandro Tijink's version of the upcoming version of OxygenOS.

Léandro Tijink's version of the upcoming version of OxygenOS.

Some of the key features of Tijink's OxygenOS redesign include a new setup menu, a much-improved ambient display, OnePlus shelf, a new icon pack and a system-wide rounded theme that can be seen on every screen of the UI.

As part of the prize for the challenge, OnePlus has pledged to implement the chosen features into a future version of OxygenOS, so it is almost a given that some of Tijink's suggestions will be implemented. When? We don't have a date yet but considering the OnePlus 7 will be launched sometime in May, the wait shouldn't be too long.

