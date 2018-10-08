Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 16:25 IST

OnePlus overtakes Apple to become most preferred brand in premium segment: Report

The survey shows a dramatic change in consumer preference in the premium smartphone segment.

If you were going to explore the premium smartphone segment, which phone would you buy?

While your choice may vary, according to a survey by CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insight (MICI), a lot on Indians now prefer OnePlus smartphones over Apple iPhones or a Samsung device, in the premium segment.

According to the survey, as far as upcoming smartphone brands are concerned, 36 percent users were keenly looking at a OnePlus device, 34 percent were with Apple and 18 percent would go with Samsung. While CMR hasn't explicitly mentioned a cut off price from which the premium segment begins, it notes that among those using smartphones priced over Rs 50,000, 12 percent are considering switching to OnePlus.

It was found that 59 percent of the surveyed individuals, in the age group of 18-32-year olds are eyeing a OnePlus smartphone more than an iPhone. In the age group above 40 as well, 15 percent of the people inclined towards the OnePlus.

OnePlus 6 Red edition. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 Red edition. Image: OnePlus

Further, the survey also points out an interesting bit, that of the total people they spoke with, 6 percent were existing OnePlus users, and 18 percent of them were Oppo smartphone users, and they all wanted to make the shift to Apple.

It was also found that close to 83 percent of users look to upgrade their phones every one or two years, and currently, most of these users want their phones to be up to date with the latest technology like in-screen fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and virtual reality support.

This survey's participants were people from New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai with students, professionals and teens. The answers of the majority of these showed a dramatic change in consumer preference and interests when it comes to premium smartphone brands.

