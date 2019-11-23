Saturday, November 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus opens up about new data breach; customer order information accessed

Payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, according to a forum post by OnePlus.


tech2 News StaffNov 23, 2019 12:37:05 IST

OnePlus has been hit with a data breach and this time, order information of its customers was accessed by an “unauthorised party”. This is the second security breach in the company’s history, the first one happening back in January 2018 where its customer’s credit card information was stolen.

OnePlus opens up about new data breach; customer order information accessed

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

In a forum post, the company declared the data breach and assured that all the payment information, passwords and accounts are safe. The only data that was exposed was the user’s name, contact number, email and shipping address. OnePlus said that it contacted users by email who had been affected by this breach.

If you’re one of them who received an email from OnePlus, the company says that nothing additional has to be done. However, they warned users to expect spam and phishing emails due to the exposed information. If you haven’t received any email, your information hasn’t been affected.

To tighten its security, OnePlus will be partnering with a “world-renowned security platform” next month to launch its own official bug bounty program by the end of this year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro alleged product diagrams leaked, show off a quad-camera setup on the back

Nov 20, 2019
OnePlus 8 Pro alleged product diagrams leaked, show off a quad-camera setup on the back
OnePlus 8 Pro speculated to come with 120 Hz Super Smooth display: Report

OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro speculated to come with 120 Hz Super Smooth display: Report

Nov 08, 2019
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro updated with optimised standby power consumption, bug fixes, more

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro updated with optimised standby power consumption, bug fixes, more

Nov 16, 2019
OnePlus 8 Pro prototype images suggest punch-hole display and vertical rear camera setup

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro prototype images suggest punch-hole display and vertical rear camera setup

Nov 11, 2019
Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for OnePlus Music Festival, attends press conference with Jacqueline Fernandez

PhotoOfTheDay

Katy Perry arrives in Mumbai for OnePlus Music Festival, attends press conference with Jacqueline Fernandez

Nov 12, 2019
Nokia smart TV equipped with JBL audio might debut in India next month: Report

Nokia

Nokia smart TV equipped with JBL audio might debut in India next month: Report

Nov 15, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019