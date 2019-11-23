tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has been hit with a data breach and this time, order information of its customers was accessed by an “unauthorised party”. This is the second security breach in the company’s history, the first one happening back in January 2018 where its customer’s credit card information was stolen.

In a forum post, the company declared the data breach and assured that all the payment information, passwords and accounts are safe. The only data that was exposed was the user’s name, contact number, email and shipping address. OnePlus said that it contacted users by email who had been affected by this breach.

If you’re one of them who received an email from OnePlus, the company says that nothing additional has to be done. However, they warned users to expect spam and phishing emails due to the exposed information. If you haven’t received any email, your information hasn’t been affected.

To tighten its security, OnePlus will be partnering with a “world-renowned security platform” next month to launch its own official bug bounty program by the end of this year.

