Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus One user's phone reportedly caught fire in the middle of the night

This is one of three reported events of a OnePlus device exploding and should not be of any immediate concern.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 08:44:52 IST

A OnePlus smartphone user, using the first generation device by the company — OnePlus One — has recently complained about his smartphone catching fire in the middle of the night. The incident naturally prompted the user's concern over the build quality of OnePlus devices. Notably, though, the incident is an isolated one, and it will be unfair to see it as an issue with all OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus One users phone reportedly caught fire in the middle of the night

Bunrt up OnePlus One phone. Twitter/Chaiti Narula

This incident was shared by Twitter user Chaiti Narula, where she shared that Rahul Himalian, who was the owner of the phone, was woken up in the night by "suffocating and nauseating" fumes at around 3:15 am. The OnePlus One happened to be in switched off mode and was also unplugged, as per him. Upon noticing the fumes coming out of the device Rahul said he doused the flames with water and thereby, in his opinion,  preventing it from exploding.

This is one of three reported events of a OnePlus device exploding and should not be of any immediate concerns to users of other OnePlus devices. It certainly does not seem like the Galaxy Note 7 debacle which saw nearly 35 devices exploding globally, prompting a massive recall of the devices by the company. There have also been separate incidents of iPhones exploding in flames on several occasions as well.

Rahul has demanded OnePlus and Amazon redress the grievances caused by this exploding phone. We have reached out to OnePlus for a comment on this development and will update this copy as soon as we hear from them.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant available on open sale until 30 June

Jun 28, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant available on open sale until 30 June
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage launched at Rs 15,999

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage launched at Rs 15,999

Jul 02, 2019
OnePlus 6/6T get new OxygenOS 9.0.15 update bringing a screen recorder, June security patch

OnePlus

OnePlus 6/6T get new OxygenOS 9.0.15 update bringing a screen recorder, June security patch

Jul 03, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro users get two garbled notification pushes, company says it's a testing error

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro users get two garbled notification pushes, company says it's a testing error

Jul 01, 2019
OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

OnePlus

OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

Jun 19, 2019
Here's a definitive checklist of things you need to consider before buying your new smartphone

Here's a definitive checklist of things you need to consider before buying your new smartphone

Jul 02, 2019

science

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019