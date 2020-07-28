tech2 News Staff

OnePlus Nord debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 24,999. The highlight of this mid-range smartphone includes its 90Hz refresh rate display, 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity and Snapdragon 765G chipset.



OnePlus Nord pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

While the 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models will be available for purchase starting 4 August, the 6 GB RAM model will go on sale in September. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will go on its first sale on 6 August during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The smartphone will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour variants. In India, the OnePlus Nord will be available on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

The smartphone will be available for pre-booking today at 12 pm on Amazon.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on the purchase of the smartphone via American Express cards and Jio data benefits worth up to Rs 6,000.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual punch hole camera on the front and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

