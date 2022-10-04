Tuesday, October 04, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord Watch officially launched in India for under Rs 5,000, check features and introductory offers

The OnePlus Nord Watch has most of the features that a smartwatch should have at this price point but misses out on GPS. The Nord Watch is actually priced at Rs 6,999, but is available for Rs 4,999 on an introductory offer.


FP StaffOct 04, 2022 12:25:14 IST

OnePlus first launched a smartwatch back in March of 2021. This week, they launched the second and most affordable smartwatch, under the Nord sub-brand. The OnePlus Nord Watch that was recently released offers a big and bright screen, sports tracking, up to 30 days of battery life and a bunch of other features.

OnePlus Nord Watch officially launched in India for under Rs 5,000, check features and introductory offers

The OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is available for an introductory offer of Rs 4,999. | Image Credit: OnePlus

The latest smartwatch from OnePlus falls under the budget category but doesn’t skimp on features. It comes with a heart rate monitor, as well as a SpO2 monitor as well. All this for a smartwatch that costs under Rs 5,000.

We take a look at the features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch, its availability, and launch offers that OnePlus is offering.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Features & specifications
The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368X448 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz. 

The watch offers many interesting features, although nothing new that you won’t find in other smartwatches at its price point. Users get a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a monitor to track their sleep cycles. Thanks to its accelerometer it is able to automatically detect exercise activities and it supports 105 exercise types. 

The body of the watch is a zinc alloy and plastic, while the band is silicone. It is also IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection.

The battery capacity is 230mAh. It can go for a month on a charge in its low-power mode, while active use endurance is 10 days as per OnePlus. The watch is compatible with iOS and Android. The watch does not have its own GPS, meaning it can only gather positioning from the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus Nord Watch officially launched in India for under Rs 5,000, check features and introductory offers (1)

The OnePlus Nord Smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a monitor to track their sleep cycles. | Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Watch: Pricing, availability and offers
Although the OnePlus Nord Watch will cost about Rs 6,999, right now, OnePlus is selling the Nord Watch for Rs 4,999 at an introductory pricing offer. It isn’t clear when the Rs 6,999 pricing will be coming into effect.

Potential customers can also get an additional discount of Rs 500, if they use an Axis Bank credit or debit card. Currently, only the Midnight Black colour option is available, although a Deep Blue option is also on the way. The OnePlus Nord Watch can be bought from OnePlus’ Experience Store and Amazon India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus teases the Nord smartwatch, likely to launched the smartwatch in early October

Sep 20, 2022
OnePlus teases the Nord smartwatch, likely to launched the smartwatch in early October
Caught on camera: 26 OnePlus smartphones stolen from Ludhiana shop

NewsTracker

Caught on camera: 26 OnePlus smartphones stolen from Ludhiana shop

Sep 21, 2022

science

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022