FP Staff

OnePlus first launched a smartwatch back in March of 2021. This week, they launched the second and most affordable smartwatch, under the Nord sub-brand. The OnePlus Nord Watch that was recently released offers a big and bright screen, sports tracking, up to 30 days of battery life and a bunch of other features.

The latest smartwatch from OnePlus falls under the budget category but doesn’t skimp on features. It comes with a heart rate monitor, as well as a SpO2 monitor as well. All this for a smartwatch that costs under Rs 5,000.

We take a look at the features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch, its availability, and launch offers that OnePlus is offering.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Features & specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368X448 pixels. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The watch offers many interesting features, although nothing new that you won’t find in other smartwatches at its price point. Users get a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, and a monitor to track their sleep cycles. Thanks to its accelerometer it is able to automatically detect exercise activities and it supports 105 exercise types.

The body of the watch is a zinc alloy and plastic, while the band is silicone. It is also IP68-rated for complete dust and water protection.

The battery capacity is 230mAh. It can go for a month on a charge in its low-power mode, while active use endurance is 10 days as per OnePlus. The watch is compatible with iOS and Android. The watch does not have its own GPS, meaning it can only gather positioning from the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.2.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Pricing, availability and offers

Although the OnePlus Nord Watch will cost about Rs 6,999, right now, OnePlus is selling the Nord Watch for Rs 4,999 at an introductory pricing offer. It isn’t clear when the Rs 6,999 pricing will be coming into effect.

Potential customers can also get an additional discount of Rs 500, if they use an Axis Bank credit or debit card. Currently, only the Midnight Black colour option is available, although a Deep Blue option is also on the way. The OnePlus Nord Watch can be bought from OnePlus’ Experience Store and Amazon India.